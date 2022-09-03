Sedro-Woolley Football hosts Mount Vernon-1.jpg
Sedro-Woolley's Carsten Reynolds pushes past defenders Friday to score a touchdown in a game against Mount Vernon in Sedro-Woolley. Sedro-Woolley won, 35-13.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team opened its season Friday with a 35-13 win over Mount Vernon.

Next week, Sedro-Woolley faces Eisenhower and Mount Vernon plays Burlington-Edison.

