Sedro-Woolley's Carsten Reynolds pushes past defenders Friday to score a touchdown in a game against Mount Vernon in Sedro-Woolley. Sedro-Woolley won, 35-13.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team opened its season Friday with a 35-13 win over Mount Vernon.
Next week, Sedro-Woolley faces Eisenhower and Mount Vernon plays Burlington-Edison.
Anacortes Seahawks 35,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 7
ANACORTES — Anacortes quarterback Rex Larson threw for three touchdowns as the Seahawks opened their season with a win.
Larson completed 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 364 yards.
Two of his touchdown passes were thrown to Hayden John and one to Rylin Lang.
John and Brock Beaner each had four catches. John had 100 receiving yards and Beaner 66.
Beaner also rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady Beaner had two interceptions.
Tumwater Thunderbirds 34,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7
BURLINGTON — The Tigers lost their season-opener to a Tumwater team that finished last season as the Class 2A state runner-up.
Mossyrock Vikings 68,
Concrete Lions 6
CONCRETE — The Lions lost their season-opener under first-year coach Patrick Slimane.
