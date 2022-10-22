BURLINGTON — The Anacortes High School football team kept is undefeated season going Friday night.
The Seahawks beat Burlington-Edison 26-7 in a Northwest 2A Conference game to improve to 8-0.
The win sets up a game against unbeaten Lynden next Friday for the conference title.
Against the Tigers, Anacortes' Rex Larson passed for two touchdowns and Brock Beaner rushed for two and caught a pass for one.
While Larson finished with 296 yards passing, Beaner rushed for 49 yards.
Anacortes receiver Hayden John caught seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Rylin Lang had four catches for 83 yards.
Carson Portz and Brady Beaner also had four catches each.
Burlington-Edison's touchdown came on a second-quarter 12-yard pass play from quarterback Cade Knutzen to Blaine Granberg.
The Anacortes defense held Burlington-Edison to 52 yards passing and 75 yards rushing.
The Tigers are 1-5 in conference and 2-6 overall.
"I was very proud of our guys for staying focused on us tonight," Burlington-Edison coach Andrew Olson said. "There were a lot of extracurricular activities after the whistle and our kids kept their cool throughout the night."
Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 31,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 17
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs fell to the Tomahawks in the Western 3A Conference game.
Mount Vernon is 0-6 in conference and 0-8 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 48,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs beat the Wildcats in the Northwest 2A Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 4-2 in conference and 6-2 overall.
Concrete Lions 58,
Lummi Blackhawks 8
CONCRETE — The Lions won their first game of the season.
They are 1-6.
Coupeville Wolves 78,
La Conner Braves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Braves were no match for the Wolves.
La Conner is 1-5.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1,
Grace Academy Eagles 0
MARYSVILLE — Cannon Brown scored late in the second half to give the Hurricanes the win.
Brown's goal came in the 72nd minute of a physical game that included five yellow cards.
Mount Vernon Christian, a winner of three straight, is 7-3-1.
La Conner Braves 2,
Providence Classical Christian Eagles 1
LA CONNER — The Braves beat the Eagles to improve to 4-10-1.
Flint Huizenga and Thomas Kitchen scored for La Conner.
Cross Country
Northwest 1B/2B League Championships
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian's Landon Strong and Evangeline Fikkert each posted runner-up finishes.
While Strong finished the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 1 second to place second in the boys' race, Fikkert finished in 22:05 in the girls' race.
Boys' Tennis
Sub-District 3A Tournament
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon's Milo Gasser won three matches to finish first in the singles bracket of the three-team tournament.
The three wins send Gasser into next week's Northwest 3A District tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.