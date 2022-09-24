ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School football team's hot start to its 2022 season continued Friday night.
The Seahawks beat Lakewood 47-6 to improve to 2-0 in the Northwest 2A Conference and 4-0 overall.
Quarterback Rex Larson passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Hayden John had four catches for 173 yards and one touchdown.
Larson also rushed for two touchdowns.
The Seahawks' top two players in terms of rushing yardage were Carson Portz (two carries, 51 yards) and Brock Beaner (six carries, 40 yards, two touchdowns).
The Anacortes starters played only the first half.
Sehome Mariners 31,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers gave up 24 unanswered points in the final three quarters in falling to the Mariners in the Northwest 2A Conference game.
Burlington-Edison is 1-1 in conference and 2-2 overall.
The Tigers' Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza scored on a first-quarter 65-yard run, but that was it for the rest of the night for Burlington-Edison.
The bulk of Burlington-Edison's offensive yards came on the ground — 164 rushing, 20 passing.
Sanchez-Mendoza finished with 82 yards on nine carries, while Xavier Aguillar rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries.
"We will get better because of tonight," Burlington-Edison coach Andrew Olson said. "I need to do a better job preparing our kids to be ready to play at a high level."
Lynden Lions 24,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 21
LYNDEN — The Cubs lost for the first time this season.
They are 1-1 in the Northwest 2A Conference and 3-1 overall.
Stanwood Spartans 35,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
STANWOOD — The Bulldogs fell to 0-4 with the Western 3A Conference loss to the Spartans.
Coupeville Wolves 46,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-2 with the loss to the Wolves.
Liberty Bell 54,
Concrete Lions 12
WINTHROP — The Lions fell to 0-3 with the loss to the Mountain Lions.
Volleyball
Ellensburg Bulldogs 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks dropped the nonconference match 25-13, 25-23, 25-20.
Anacortes' Kendyl Flynn had 10 kills and eight assists, Tori Anthony five kills and four blocks, and Pearl McFadyen 11 assists.
The Seahawks are 2-5 overall.
