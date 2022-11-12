ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School football team won Friday in its first state playoff game since 2010 behind a strong running game.
Brock Beaner and Brady Beaner each had strong showings as the Seahawks beat West Valley 28-14 in a first-round game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Brock Beaner rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, while Brady Beaner had 213 yards on 17 carries.
Anacortes, 9-1 and seeded sixth in the 16-team state tournament bracket, will go on the road next Friday or Saturday to face third-seeded North Kitsap (10-1).
Seahawks quarterback Rex Larson had a hand in his team's other two touchdowns Friday.
He scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Rylin Lang.
Larson, who averaged 267 yards a game passing through the Seahawks' first nine games, made good on six of nine attempts for 56 yards against West Valley.
Anacortes' defense was also strong Friday.
Brady Beaner had two interceptions, Hayden John one interception and Landon Frost forced fumble that was recovered by Toby Esqueda.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 30,
Tumwater Thunderbirds 22
TUMWATER — The Cubs beat the Thunderbirds in a first-round game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Sedro-Woolley, 8-2 and seeded 10th in the 16-team state tournament bracket, will go on the road to face second-seeded W.F. West (9-1) in a quarterfinal next Friday or Saturday.
Girls' Swimming
Class 2A/1A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Lindsay Brown had a couple of strong prelim races on the second day of the meet.
The Anacortes senior was second-fastest in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 10.86 seconds) and second-fastest in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.55).
The top eight in each event Friday qualified for Saturday's finals.
A handful of other Anacortes swimmers fared well.
Sabine Hambleton was third-fastest in 100 freestyle (56.34), Hailey Claridge was fourth-fastest in the 100 backstroke (1:02.96), Fiona Watkins was sixth-fastest in the 200 freestyle and eighth-fastest in the 100 freestyle, Annaly Ellis was eighth-fastest in the 200 freestyle and seventh-fastest in the 500 freestyle.
Anacortes also sent three relay teams to the finals.
The Seahawks had the fastest prelim time in the 400 freestyle relay, and third-fastest times in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2,
Upper Columbia Lions 1
MOSES LAKE — Lucas Millenaar scored twice as the Hurricanes knocked off the top-seeded Lions to make it into the semifinals of the Class 2B/1B State tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian, 10-4-1 and seeded seventh in the eight-school quarterfinals, will play Orcas Island in a semifinal match Nov. 18 in Renton.
Upper Columbia scored in the 15th minute to go ahead 1-0, then Millenaar tallied goals in the 35th and 74th minutes.
Ben Rozema assisted on one of Millenaar's goals, and the other was unassisted.
