Anacortes' Lindsay Brown competes in the 100-yard breaststroke Friday at the Northwest 2A District Championships in Anacortes.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — Anacortes High School girls' swimmers had the fastest prelim times Friday in eight of 11 events on the first day of the Northwest 2A District Championships.

Senior Lindsay Brown led the Seahawks with top prelim times in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 17.10 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.88).


