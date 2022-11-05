ANACORTES — Anacortes High School girls' swimmers had the fastest prelim times Friday in eight of 11 events on the first day of the Northwest 2A District Championships.
Senior Lindsay Brown led the Seahawks with top prelim times in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 17.10 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.88).
Anacortes also turned in top times in the 200 freestyle (Fiona Watkins, 2:07.29), 100 freestyle (Sabine Hambleton, 57.02), 100 backstroke (Hailey Claridge, 1:03.39), and all three relays.
Watkins was also second fastest in the 100 freestyle (58.45).
Others to post top-three prelim times were Anacortes Annaly Ellis (second fastest in the 200 freestyle and third fastest in the 500 freestyle), Burlington-Edison's Suhani Karwal (second fastest in the 500 freestyle and third fastest in the 200 individual medley) and Anacortes' Jellybean Hunter (third fastest in the 100 butterfly).
Northwest 3A District Prelims
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Kathryn Lewis advanced to Saturday's eight-swimmer championship finals in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
She had prelim times of 1:04.67 in the butterfly and 1:06.57 in the backstroke.
Lewis was fifth-fastest in the prelims in the butterfly and sixth-fastest in the backstroke.
Football
Burlington-Edison Tigers 42,
Everett Seagulls 7
EVERETT — The Tigers wrapped up their season on a high note.
Hamza Abdalle-McDermott scored three touchdowns as Burlington-Edison finished its season 4-6.
"The destination didn't end up being what we wanted this year, but the journey with these kids was incredibly rewarding," coach Andrew Olson said. "They continued to play for each other and finished the season strong."
Abdalle-McDermott, a sophomore, scored on a 48-yard run, a 38-yard pass play and a 45-yard interception return.
Cade Knutzen, Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza and Anthony Lemos also scored touchdowns.
Sanchez-Mendoza rushed for 140 yards on eight carries, while Xavier Aguilar had 99 yards on six carries.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2,
Summit Atlas School Orcas 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Hurricanes won the Bi-District 2B/1B Tournament match to earn a state playoff berth.
Mount Vernon Christian had first-half goals from Cannon Brown and Christian Kilvert.
Mount Vernon Christian, 10-4-1, will play a state quarterfinal-round match on Nov. 11 or Nov. 12.
