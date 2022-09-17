LAKEWOOD — The Burlington-Edison High School football team opened conference play Friday night with a 24-6 win over Lakewood.
The Tigers (2-1) had two touchdowns from running back Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza.
Sanchez-Mendoza rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries, while quarterback Cade Knutzen passed for 180 yards and a touchdown to Hamza Abdalle-McDermott, who had five receptions for 89 yards.
The Tigers led 17-0 at halftime.
Anacortes Seahawks 21,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 2
EVERETT — Brock Beaner rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won their conference opener.
Anacortes is 3-0 overall.
Seahawks quarterback Rex Larson passed for 133 yards, while Hayden John had three receptions for 91 yards.
Arlington Eagles 21,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6
ARLINGTON — The Bulldogs lost to the Eagles to fall to 0-3.
Sehome at Sedro-Woolley
Sehome forfeited the Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 3-0.
Darrington Loggers 66,
Concrete Lions 42
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to 0-2 with the loss to the Loggers.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 52,
La Conner Braves 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves fell to the Wolverines in their first game of the season.
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Bulldogs swept the four singles matches on the way to posting the win
Mount Vernon had singles wins from Kian Dehghan (6-3, 6-2), Milo Gasser (7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-6 (13-11)), Darian Whiton (7-5, 6-1) and Sapien Abrahamson (6-1, 6-1).
Gasser's win over Gibson's Griffin came in a 2 1/2-hour match.
Boys' Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 1,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
MOUNT VERNON — The defending Class 2B/1B state champion Vikings scored in the 61st minute to beat the Hurricanes in the Northwest 2B/1B League match.
Mount Vernon Christian is 2-1.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 9,
La Conner Braves 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves lost to the Wolverines in the Northwest 2B/1B League match to fall to 0-4.
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Grace Academy Eagles 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes improved to 2-0 with the 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15 win over the Eagles.
Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino had 11 kills, Andi Ware eight kills, Kiera Link with seven kills and five aces, Emerson Hoksbergen five kills and four aces, and Anika Brunk six aces.
"We spread the ball around a lot and our hitters came through with clutch hits," Hurricanes coach Noel Ruble said. "We play three straight teams that qualified for state last year so this win is a nice confidence boost."
