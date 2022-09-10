svh-202209xx-sports-FB-BE-vs-MV-1.jpg
Buy Now

Burlington-Edison's Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza receives a handoff from Cade Knutzen on Friday before running in for a touchdown in a game against Mount Vernon in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 29-14.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School football team put together a solid second half Friday to pull away from Mount Vernon for a 29-14 win.

The Tigers (1-1) won the Battle of Bridge game by shutting out the Bulldogs (0-2) in the second half.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.