Burlington-Edison's Chesah Holmes takes a shot Friday during a Northwest Conference game against Mount Vernon in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 72-47.

BURLINGTON — Malia Anderson and Mia Whitlock each scored 16 points Friday as the Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team beat Mount Vernon 72-47 in a Northwest Conference game.

Burlington-Edison's Claire Bishop added 10 points and eight rebounds.


