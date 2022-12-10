Burlington-Edison's Chesah Holmes takes a shot Friday during a Northwest Conference game against Mount Vernon in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 72-47.
BURLINGTON — Malia Anderson and Mia Whitlock each scored 16 points Friday as the Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team beat Mount Vernon 72-47 in a Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison's Claire Bishop added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia had 23 points and Tenaya Taylor 11.
“We got within 11 or 12 points a couple of times in the third quarter but we couldn’t pull any closer,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said.
Burlington-Edison is 1-1 and Mount Vernon 2-3.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 69,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 13
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs were no match for the Lyncs in the Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley's Paige Bahr had nine of her team's points.
The Cubs are 0-4.
Anacortes Seahawks 37,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 26
DEMING — The Seahawks beat the Mountaineers in a Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes is 2-1.
Boys' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 61,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 59
BURLINGTON — The Tigers outscored Mount Vernon by four points in the second half on the way to their first win of the season.
Burlington-Edison is 1-2.
"Obviously a hard-fought competitive game tonight with the score being close throughout the game," Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton said.
The Tigers' Blaine Granberg had 20 points, Rex Wilson 15 and Bennett Howe 12.
Mount Vernon, 2-1, was led by Quinn Swanson's 17 points, Michael Johnson's 14 and DeVari Davis' 12.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 84,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 54
LYNDEN — The Cubs fell to 1-3 with the loss to the Lyncs.
Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox had 18 points and Ethan DeJong 13.
"I’m very proud of how hard our guys played," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "We continue to have great fight and determination."
La Conner Braves 44,
Rainier Christian 39
AUBURN — La Conner's Ivory Damien scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Braves beat the Mustangs in a nonleague game.
La Conner's Isaiah Price added 15 points.
The Braves are 2-4.
