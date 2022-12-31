VANCOUVER — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestling team finished seventh Friday at the 30-team Pac Coast Championships.
The Tigers were led to the strong team finish by senior Gus Menne, who was runner-up in the 152-pound weight class.
VANCOUVER — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestling team finished seventh Friday at the 30-team Pac Coast Championships.
The Tigers were led to the strong team finish by senior Gus Menne, who was runner-up in the 152-pound weight class.
Menne was unbeaten before falling to Blake Ely of W.F. West 5-1 in the title match.
Burlington-Edison's Jiovanni Aguilar was sixth at 132 pounds, Chase Weber sixth at 138, Ben Sommers seventh at 113 and Miguel Fernandez seventh at 126.
Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson took the title in the 145-pound weight class.
The senior beat Gil Mossburg of Glacier Peak 11-4 in the title match.
Mount Vernon was 28th in the field.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 53,
Neah Bay Red Devils 49
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes had a strong fourth quarter on the way to beating the Red Devils in the third-place game of the eight-team MVC Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian outscored Neah Bay 17-8 in the final quarter.
Billy DeJong had 20 points, while Liam Millenaar had 10. DeJong was named to the all-tournament team.
"I thought Billy DeJong and Liam Millenaar were difference makers for us tonight," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "Their presence inside was difficult for Neah Bay to handle and their rebounding limited their second-chance opportunities."
The Hurricanes are 8-4.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 53,
Orcas Island Vikings 26
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes beat the Vikings in the third-place game of the eight-team MVC Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Allie Heino finished with 16 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Ruthie Rozema added 11 points.
The win followed a loss to Mossyrock the previous day.
"The girls' effort and pace was much improved today," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said.
Mount Vernon Christian is 10-2.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.