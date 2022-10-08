SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team returned to its winning ways Friday night.
The Cubs beat Burlington-Edison 26-21 to snap a two-game losing streak.
Sedro-Woolley is 2-2 in Northwest 2A Conference play and 4-2 overall, while Burlington-Edison is 1-3 in conference and 2-4 overall.
Cubs quarterback Carsten Reynolds passed for one touchdown and ran for two others. He finished with 132 yards passing and 200 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Jayden Lee had the touchdown catch. He finished the game with four catches for 100 yards.
Chance Supler had the Cubs' other touchdown.
On defense, Sedro-Woolley's Killian McCracken had three sacks, Jae Thompson 14 tackles, and Owen Scheib one sack and 11 tackles.
Against the Cubs, Burlington-Edison quarterback Cade Knutzen threw for two touchdowns and Anthony Lemos rushed for one.
Knutzen's touchdown passes were to Bennett Howe and Hamza Abdalle-McDermott.
While Knutzen threw for 202 yards, Xavier Aguilar was the Tigers' leading rusher with 78 yards on 13 carries, and Abdalle-McDermott had seven catches for 123 yards.
Anacortes Seahawks 34,
Sehome Mariners 28
ANACORTES — Brock Beaner and Brady Beaner each rushed for two touchdowns as the Seahawks beat the Mariners to remain unbeaten.
Anacortes, the No. 5-ranked team in the state Class 2A Associated Press poll, is 4-0 in Northwest 2A Conference play and 6-0 overall.
Brock Beaner had 160 yards rushing on 16 carries, while Brady Beaner had 55 yards on four carries.
Anacortes quarterback Rex Larson threw a touchdown pass to Carson Portz to account for the Seahawks' other touchdown.
Larson threw for 238 yards, while Hayden John led the team in receiving with six catches for 98 yards.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 35,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6
OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs fell to the Wildcats in the Western 3A Conference game.
Mount Vernon's lone touchdown came on a pass play from quarterback Michael Johnson to Darnell Allen.
Johnson passed for 209 yards, while Allen, Dante Brunk and Moi Lucatero each had four receptions.
Mount Vernon was held to 21 rushing yards on 13 carries.
On defense, Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson had 12 tackles.
Mount Vernon is 0-4 in conference and 0-6 overall.
La Conner Braves 30,
Charles Wright Tarriers 6
UNIVERSITY PLACE — The Braves earned their first victory of the season.
They are 1-3.
The win also snapped the program's nine-game losing streak — a stretch in which the Braves failed to score.
Boys' Tennis
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5,
Lakewood Cougars 2
LAKEWOOD — The Cubs won the three doubles matches on their way to the Northwest Conference win.
Koe Greenough and Connor Griffin won 6-0, 6-2, and Otto Tesarick and Billy Neeld won 6-4 ,6-4. The third win came by forfeit.
Sedro-Woolley's Owen Vellegas and Gibson Griffin won in singles.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Bellingham Bayhawks 3
BELLINGHAM — The match was suspended because of darkness.
It may be completed at a later date.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks improved to 12-0 with the Northwest Conference win.
Notching singles wins were Colton Hong, Sam Davis, Fletcher Olson and Bryan Brar.
The Seahawks won each of the seven matches in straight sets.
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Providence Classical Christian 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes bounced back from their only loss of the season with a 25-16, 25-7, 25-7 win.
Allie Heino had seven kills and three aces, Andi Ware four kills, Emerson Hoksbergen four kills, and Kiera Link five kills and six aces.
Mount Vernon Christian (9-1) lost to La Conner on Thursday.
“It was nice to shake off last night's game with another win," coach Noel Ruble said. "We were able to adjust and come out clicking. With just two weeks left in the regular season, we are looking to make sure we are cleaning up our game”
La Conner Braves 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Braves beat the Lions 25-2, 25-4, 25-7 in a Northwest 2B/1B League match.
Ellie Marble had 12 kills, nine digs and four aces, Abby Udlock 22 assists and nine aces, Morgan Huizenga 10 digs and 24-of-24 serving, and Makayla Herrera seven kills and five aces.
Concrete's Eddie Edwards was 8-for-8 serving with an ace, four kills and five digs. Kayleigh Collins had eight digs, and Sara Perry two blocks.
La Conner is 6-1.
Girls Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2,
Blaine Borderites 0
MOUNT VERNON — Abby Russell scored twice as the Hurricanes won the nonleague match.
Mount Vernon Christian also had strong play from its defense, which allowed only one shot on goal.
It was a good win for the Hurricanes.
"I was most impressed on how well we were able to work the ball around, take some chances all while shutting their top players down," coach Mike Russell said.
Boys' Soccer
Friday Harbor Wolverines 4,
La Conner Braves 1
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to the Wolverines in the Northwest 2B/1B League match.
La Conner's Corran Eisen scored in the first five minutes off a throw-in by Logan Burks, giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.
La Conner coach Galen McKnight said Isaiah Price recorded more than 20 saves in goal, while Simon Bouwens was effective up front.
La Conner is 3-7-1.
