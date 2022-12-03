PALOUSE — The defending Class 1B state champion Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team got its season off to a good start Friday.
The Hurricanes beat Garfield-Palouse 63-25 in a nonleague game.
"The first game for both teams led to some sloppy play," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. "Our energy was great and our defensive pressure and depth came forward in the second half giving up only one field goal."
Ruthie Rozema had 20 points for the Hurricanes, while Allie Heino had 12. Rozema made four 3-pointers.
Boys' Basketball
Lake Stevens Vikings 69,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 50
BURLINGTON — The Tigers dropped their season-opener to the Vikings.
Burlington-Edison's Rex Wilson scored 15 points, Bennett Howe 14 and Blaine Granberg 13.
"Our effort was strong but we struggled with the execution of our defensive game plan," Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton said.
Anacortes Seahawks 83,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 41
ANACORTES — Davis Fogle scored 31 points as the Seahawks opened their season with a win.
Fogle, a transfer from Mount Vernon Christian, made five 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter.
Anacortes also had Jacob Hayes score 16 points and Brady Beaner 11.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 44,
Garfield-Palouse Vikings 35
PALOUSE — Billy DeJong scored 19 points as the Hurricanes opened their season with a win.
Liam Millenaar chipped in 10 points for Mount Vernon Christian.
"I thought our defense tonight was solid for a first game," Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said. "Offensively, we struggled from outside and didn’t find rhythm. That said, a win is a win and that feels good."
Oak Harbor Wildcats 73,
La Conner Braves 44
OAK HARBOR — The Braves fell to 0-2 win the nonleague loss.
