La Conner Volleyball

The La Conner volleyball team Friday after winning the Class 2B state title.

 Submitted photo

YAKIMA — The La Conner High School volleyball team finally beat Colfax in a state championship match.

The Braves, who lost to the Bulldogs in four previous state title matchups, won 25-12, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18 on Friday in the Class 2B State Tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.


