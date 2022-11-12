YAKIMA — The La Conner High School volleyball team finally beat Colfax in a state championship match.
The Braves, who lost to the Bulldogs in four previous state title matchups, won 25-12, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18 on Friday in the Class 2B State Tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The title was La Conner's fourth consecutive and seventh overall. It was also the final title for longtime coach Suzanne Marble, who has announced this was her final season.
"What an incredible finish to our year," she said. "I couldn't be more proud of this group of young ladies and how far they have come this past three months. We had some obstacles this past season to overcome and they did a great job of coming together as a team this past two weeks and playing together as a team."
La Conner's Ellie Marble had 29 kills, 18 digs and two aces, Makayla Herrera 10 kills, five blocks and seven aces, Morgan Huizenga nine kills and 16 digs, and Abby Udlock 42 assists.
In a morning semifinal victory over Manson, La Conner won 25-21, 25-15, 25-22.
The Braves earned a bit of revenge as they lost to Manson in a nonleague match two weeks ago.
"The trip to Manson helped to prepare us for this match as we did not play our style of volleyball in Manson and let Manson take control early in the match and we couldn't recover," Suzanne Marble said.
Ellie Marble had had 24 kills, 36 digs two aces and went 10-for-10 on serve-receive.
Huizenga had seven kills, Udlock 32 assists, and Herrera six kills, six blocks and two aces.
Previous La Conner titles came in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2018, 2019 and 2021. No state tournament was held during the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Braves finish their season 17-3.
Newport Mustangs 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
YAKIMA — The Hurricanes came up a win short of a Class 1B State Tournament placing game.
They lost to the Mustangs 25-10, 25-16, 17-27, 25-22 in a morning match to be eliminated from the tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino had five kills and 11 blocks, while Kiera Link had three kills, five blocks and three aces.
“I’m so proud of these girls this season," Hurricanes coach Noel Ruble said. "While our season ended one game earlier than we had hoped, I am so proud of the improvement they made this year. Coming into the year, no one would have predicted us to play at state let alone on the last day of the season.”
