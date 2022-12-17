ALBANY, Oregon — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team beat Linn-Benton 95-74 on Friday in a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament game.
Skagit Valley, ranked No. 6 in the NWAC, is 9-2.
The Cardinals' Hodges Fleming had 32 points, Omar Maulana 19, Damani Green 13, and Jarron Quarles 12 points and nine rebounds.
Coach Carl Howell said Josiah Miller and Jacob Bilodeau were instrumental in holding Linn-Benton center T.J. Zimmerman, who had been averaging 23 points, to two points.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley Cardinals 90,
Yakima Valley Yaks 84
MOUNT VERNON — After losing a big lead, the Cardinals bounced back to beat the Yaks in a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament game.
The Cardinals led by as many as 17 points before needing overtime to win.
Kailyn Allison had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Liv Tjoelker 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Sarah Cook 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Skagit Valley had a strong rebounding night with 54 rebounds and made 29 of 36 free throws.
The Cardinals are 6-3.
