LAKEWOOD — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team had its season come to a close Friday in the quarterfinal round of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Cardinals fell to Columbia Basin 23-25, 25-15, 5-27, 25-18, 18-16.
They finish the season 16-7.
Skagit Valley's Bryn Batten had 23 kills, Faith Baar 13 kills and Sarah Cook 11 kills. Liberty Miller led the team with 21 digs, and Kenna Flynn had 57 assists.
Men's Basketball
Skagit Valley College Cardinals 78,
Stewart Prep 30
EVERETT — The Cardinals opened their season with a win in the Everett Northwest Classic.
Skagit Valley, ranked No. 5 in the preseason Northwest Athletic Conference poll, had five players score in double figures.
Hodges Fleming had 14 points, Aris Kalala and Josiah Miller 13 each, Latrell Jones 12 and and Julius Cain 11.
Kalala had eight rebounds.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley College Cardinals 81,
Northwest Indian College 43
BELLINGHAM — Kailyn Allison scored 34 points as the Cardinals opened their season with a win.
Skagit Valley's Liv Tjoelker chipped in 15 points and Hannah Sayer 13 points.
