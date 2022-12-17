Dani Baird Russell
Herald staff
Newsroom
Birthplace: Seattle
Age: 38
Occupation: Realtor/business owner
Residence: Big Lake
Education: Bachelor’s of science in political science from the University of Oregon
Family: “I’ve been married for 11 years to my husband, Michael. We have two kids — Nash (10), Hayes (8) — and our black lab, Vader.”
What are your hobbies? Coaching her children in youth sports, volunteering, reading, hiking.
The world would be a better place if: “If we all had more empathy and compassion for others.”
Biggest pet peeve: “Being late. If you are on time, you’re late.”
Interesting fact about me: “I played Division I softball for the Oregon Ducks.”
Something that brightens my day: “Hearing about my kids’ days at school and snuggling with them at bedtime.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: An actress.
First job: Mowing lawns for my parents’ real estate clients.
Favorite thing to eat? “My grandma Baird’s scalloped potatoes.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Austria.
