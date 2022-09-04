ALGER — David Gravel earned $26,000 Saturday night when he won the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway.
The World of Outlaws win was the 75th in the career of the 30-year-old driver.
Leading all 35 laps, Gravel outlasted Brad Sweet and Spencer Bayston to move to within 76 points of the series points lead.
Gravel won by 0.242 seconds. It is his third win at Skagit Speedway and his sixth World of Outlaws win of the season.
For season points leader Sweet, it was his ninth runner-up finish of 2022.
James McFadden finished fourth and Robbie Price fifth.
Logan Schuchart was the top driver on Thursday night, while Sheldon Haudenschild was the Friday night winner.
