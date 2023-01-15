Gyms and libraries are among the places that can help people make good on their New Year’s resolutions.
According to a YouGov survey conducted Dec. 16-21, 37% of respondents said they planned on setting a 2023 New Year’s resolution.
And many of those want to get in better shape, read more or learn something new.
Gym membership
Of those who took part in the YouGov survey, 19% had the goal of exercising more. An additional 17% had a goal of losing weight and 20% wanted to improve their physical health.
All of these goals can be met with the help of a gym.
Liam Vleck, a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in Mount Vernon, said he sees many new members in January, but that most of those quit going to the gym by February.
This is where a personal trainer can help.
Vleck said it takes six to eight weeks to see meaningful progress in terms of building muscle mass, and when clients make an appointment with a personal trainer they are more likely to take the time to go to the gym.
“We provide the motivation and the accountability, as well as the structure for people to get to where they want to go,” Vleck said. “If you have an appointment to come in and work with someone in the gym, it’s harder to call and cancel that because someone’s relying on you.”
He said 80% of what goes into a goal of weight loss is nutrition.
“It’s really hard to outrun an unhealthy diet,” Vleck said.
He helps clients by providing nutritional guidance and recipes, and educates clients about what they are putting in their bodies.
With a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, Vleck said he views himself first and foremost as an educator.
He said many people are not experts in how to work out effectively, and he educates clients on the proper tools to reach their body and fitness goals.
Libraries
The YouGov survey shows 11% of respondents have the goal of reading more in the new year.
Another 17% have resolved to learn something new.
With books, classes and events galore, local libraries are a good place for those who have the goal of reading more or learning something new.
Jeanne Williams, director of the Sedro-Woolley Library, said in an email that library patrons wishing to read more in 2023 can access anything from books and audio books to comics, magazines and even peer-reviewed journals.
Mount Vernon City Library Director Isaac Huffman said patrons can go through the collection at the library to find something new or can join the book club.
“We have a lot of things already available ... you can check out 20 different books on 20 different topics,” Huffman said.
Patrons of the Sedro-Woolley Library who are interested in learning a new skill can take courses in information technology, human resources, management and other career fields using their free access to LinkedIn Learning. Another option is learning basic computing skills through Northstar Digital, Williams said in the email.
Mount Vernon City Library patrons can also join programs such as Tech Tips and the Skagit Seed Library or try new technology such as virtual reality or digital art.
Huffman said that while the library sees a small surge in new cardholders at the beginning of the year, in February program participation begins to ramp up, especially for the seed library.
“People are already planning their spring planting,” Huffman said.
Those who wish to take a research route to learn something new can access thousands of journals, articles and reports. The research databases can be accessed from library computers even without a library card.
While the library is a good place to start for these resolutions, Williams said in an email that the Sedro-Woolley Library does not typically see an increase in the amount of materials checked out each month until March.
“For the 20 years I have been directing libraries, this pattern is typical, where late fall and winter holiday months are slower, spring picks up and summer is the peak,” Williams said in the email.
