Claire Darnell and her 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood horse, Harold, returned to Skagit County on Friday as national champions in horse dressage.
Darnell has been riding horses since the age of 2. She’s had Harold since December 2016 when he was just 4 years old.
"I showed him as a 5-year-old and then I've competed him all the way up from training level and now all the way through grand prix," Darnell said.
The duo competed in the 2022 U.S. Equestrian Federation Dressage Festival of Champions last week at the Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Illinois.
"It still doesn't feel completely real," Darnell said.
Darnell and Harold competed in the Developing Horse Grand Prix category, which is just a step below the International Grand Prix, or the Olympic level.
At the competition, riders demonstrated their control over the horse and the horse's ability to listen to the rider's directions in front of a judge or panel of judges.
"Each level has its own test, which is an order of movements that you present ... and each movement is scored from one to 10, and then they have half points as well," Darnell said.
Examples of some of the skills that judges look for: gates or paces, horse impulsion to move forward, submission, attention, confidence and rider’s position in seat.
Darnell competed against nine other riders in the invitation-only event.
"The thing about this competition that was really amazing was how friendly and supportive all of the other competitors were," Darnell said. "Everyone was just incredibly supportive and friendly and helpful and kind and it was a super, super atmosphere for competition."
After winning first place in the Developing Horse Grand Prix, Darnell and Harold made their way back to where they train at High Hill Farm, owned by Amanda Olson, in Skagit County.
"Now, we're getting ready to start international grand prixs, which we'll go to California for the series down there starting in November," Darnell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.