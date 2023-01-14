svh-202301xx-news-Jack-Kerr-1.jpg
Buy Now

Jack Kerr, a Mount Vernon High School graduate who won multiple state wrestling titles, poses for a portrait Friday in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — In the annals of Mount Vernon High School wrestling, Jack Kerr is one of the best to ever take to the mat for the Bulldogs.

Kerr is the next Mount Vernon Night of Champions recipient. He will be honored at the high school at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday before the Bulldogs take to the mat against Marysville-Getchell.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.