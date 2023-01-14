MOUNT VERNON — In the annals of Mount Vernon High School wrestling, Jack Kerr is one of the best to ever take to the mat for the Bulldogs.
Kerr is the next Mount Vernon Night of Champions recipient. He will be honored at the high school at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday before the Bulldogs take to the mat against Marysville-Getchell.
A two-time state champion, Kerr won titles in 1957 and 1958 at 106 pounds.
"It's quite the honor," said the 83-year-old who lives in Oak Harbor. "It has turned out to be a bigger thing than I took if it for. It's really a privilege.
"There's some emotion. It makes me feel good about the program not only at Mount Vernon but at other high schools."
When he first walked into Mount Vernon High School, Kerr weighed 90 pounds and realized his sporting options were somewhat limited.
"I was not a swimmer, so the two remaining sports were track and wrestling," he said about sports for athletes his size. "Not only was I little and skinny, but I also wasn't real fast. I was quick. So track wasn't for me, so I turned out for wrestling."
Being a wrestler was a matter of pride for Kerr.
"I didn't want to just be that little kid in school," he said. "I wanted to prove myself. It's really the same thing that motivates kids today. It hasn't changed."
Kerr wrestled for coach Paul Reiman whose coaching career was just getting started. Reiman would become a coaching legend over the next 30 years.
"He (Reiman) was not a wrestler in school," Kerr said. "So he was learning from Bo Campbell and Ken Driskill and later Spud Walley who were all legendary coaches in the valley."
Kerr said it didn't take long for the Bulldogs to become competitive as Reiman learned from the best then passed those skills along to wrestlers like himself.
"The Skagit Valley became a hotbed for wrestling back in those days," he said. "It's historical. There is so much history."
Kerr attended Central Washington University, graduating in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in psychology before returning as a married student to get his degree in education.
He wrestled one year for the Wildcats after spending two years at Skagit Valley College.
He was hired in the Oak Harbor School District where he taught at the elementary and middle school levels, and was a high school counselor over a career that spanned 33 years.
Kerr coached wrestling at the middle and high schools for 30 years before retiring in 1998.
"Even at my age, I'm still involved in wrestling," Kerr said. "Thankfully, I was introduced to that sport at a young age. I don't know what would have happened if I hadn't been."
Describing the sport as unlike any other, Kerr still uses lessons he learned all those decades ago.
"There is no sport out there that demands more discipline from you than wrestling," he said. "It's total fitness. Mental, physical and that muscle memory stays with you for the rest of your life."
