Feb. 25, 1932
The ability of the Sea Hawks to rise to the situation when it was needed, stood the Anacortes High school team in good stead, as they took the 1932 Skagit County Class A basketball title from the Mt. Vernon Bulldogs, in the playoff for the title on the Mt. Vernon floor last Friday, by the score of 15-14.
With the Sea Hawks using a substitute center in the lineup, and playing against their opponents’ full strength on a foreign floor, it took an inspired team to battle through to a last-minute win.
Feb. 26, 1942
Upwards to several hundred of Anacortes people may fall under the recent waterfront classification and finger printing program launched this week thruout Puget Sound cities.
Handled thru the U.S. Customs office here finger printing and classifications are being made at the office of the Anacortes Police in the rear of the city hall.
Under the order covering Sound cities all persons having activities on the waterfront must be finger printed, have pictures taken and to fill information blanks.
The order includes all fishermen, either commercial or sport fishing, all longshoremen and any other persons whose business or pleasure may take them around the Anacortes waterfront. It was anticipated that this ruling might too extend to all persons working in salmon canneries in the city.
Feb. 20, 1952
Confronted with 200 protesting business men and women last night the City Council conceded to their request that action on the contested business license be postponed.
They further agreed to meet in executive session with an advisory board of five men, appointed by the merchants, to review the city’s financial condition.
Feb 21, 1962
Once one of the proudest structures in Anacortes, now only a memory at 5th and O, site of the two-story City hall constructed (for $7755) in 1832. The center of municipal government and the home of fire and police until the early 1950s, the building was dismantled as an outdated hazard. Thus did the glorious City hall, pride of the area for three of its five decades, come to its end.
Feb, 24, 1972
Over 650 thousand persons traveled through the Ship Harbor Ferry Terminal in Anacortes during 1971 according to figures released this week by the Washington State Ferries office.
The total 657,636 reflects an increase in both the Anacortes-Island runs and the travel between this city and Sidney, B.C.
The international route attracted 175,766 passengers during 1971, up 7,636 from comparable figures of 1970.
Feb 24, 1982
Crews at the Anacortes Texaco refinery were kept busy this past week with an oil spill Tuesday night, Feb. 16, and a related blaze Monday morning, Feb. 22.
The spill, of up to 12,000 barrels of crude, took place at Texaco’s storage tank no. 4. The blaze occurred at tank no. 6, to which some of the spilled oil had been diverted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.