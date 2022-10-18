BELLINGHAM — The Anacortes High School boys' tennis doubles team of Mathew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols moved Monday into the second-place match of the Northwest 2A Tournament.
The pair beat a Bellingham duo 6-3, 6-0, then topped the Anacortes pair of Fletcher Olson and Sam Davis 6-1, 6-1 to make it into the second-place match.
Rutz and Nichols were to play a Sehome doubles team on Tuesday.
They are the last county players remaining in the tournament.
Prior to their matchup with Rutz and Nichols, Olson and Davis earned a 6-1, 0-6, 6-1 win over a Squalicum doubles team.
Olson and Davis placed fourth in the tournament.
In singles Monday, Anacortes Colton Hong beat Burlington-Edison's Spencer Betz 6-1, 6-1, then defaulted to Bellingham's Jacob Kuhn.
Hong placed fourth in the tournament.
Volleyball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Lakewood Cougars 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs swept the Cougars 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 in the Northwest Conference match.
Sedro-Woolley is 5-5.
"We played consistently without too many ups and downs and showed a lot of confidence," Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik said. "I was happy we were able to get everyone playing time and worked in some of our younger girls who really stepped up."
Emery DeJong led Sedro-Woolley with 17 kills, while Sami Stark had seven and Abby Gardner five. Addie Lynn had 30 assists.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
FERNDALE — The Tigers beat the Golden Eagles 26-24, 26-24, 25-23 in the Northwest Conference match.
"I was really proud of our effort," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said. "There were sets when we were down by as many as five points and they battled back each time to win."
Lexie Mason had 19 kills for the Tigers, while Mia Whitlock had eight and Annika Mason six.
Adria Ray finished with 33 assists for Burlington-Edison and Brooke Tyler had 22 digs.
The Tigers are 12-0 in conference and 13-1 overall.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3,
Concrete Lions 1
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to the Wolverines 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22.
They are 3-12 overall.
"The girls put up a tremendous fight but came up just short too many times," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said.
Hayley Daniels returned to the court for the first time since sustaining a knee injury last basketball season and finished 19-for-21 serving with four aces, six kills and 11 assists.
Kayleigh Collins finished with 14 digs, while Kelsy Martin had 16 digs and was 11-for-11 serving, and Eddie Edwards recorded six kills and five blocks.
