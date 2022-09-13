BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison tennis team notched the victory Monday afternoon on its home courts against Bellingham.
The Tigers won 4-3 to raise their record to 2-1.
"We know that Bellingham is a perennial power team in the Northwest Conference and we were ready to play," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace. "I was really impressed with the play of our singles lineup. They played a very aggressive style that put their opponents on their heels."
The sweep in singles proved to be the difference.
Spencer Betz won 6-3, 6-3 at the top spot, Luke Granger won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2, Charlie Elliott was victorious 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 and Michael Hoagland won 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 4.
The match ultimately came down to Hoagland's efforts.
"Michael earned his first varsity win by bouncing back after dropping the second set," the coach said. "He really figured things out and applied what we had talked about after the second set. He really put together some great points and secured a great win."
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6,
Lakewood Cougars 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs won every match but one in the Northwest Conference encounter.
"Great win by the boys tonight," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "A bit of a rough start for some of them, but they figured some stuff out."
In singles, Owen Vellegas won at the top singles spot 7-6, 6-3 while Gibson Griffin was victorious 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 and Connor Griffin won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.
"I was really impressed with both Connor and Gibson and their focused play," Van Liew said.
In doubles, the Cubs’ Otto Tesarick and Koe Greenough won 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1, Jordan Janicki and Billy Neeld won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 and Logan Wise and Wyatt Petker were victorious 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks didn’t drop a set en route to the Northwest Conference shutout.
In singles, Matthew Rutz won at No. 1 by 6-1, 6-0, Sawyer Nichols at No. 2 by 6-1, 6-1, Colton Hong at No. 3 by 6-0, 6-0 and Bryan Brar at No. 4 by 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Samuel Davis and Fletcher Olson won at the top spot 6-3, 6-1. Andrew Van Egdom and Davis Fogle won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Marley Baker and Tyler Baumann won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
