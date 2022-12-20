CONCRETE — The Concrete High School girls' basketball team rallied late in its game Monday night against Tulalip Heritage, but ran out of time in a 41-33 nonleague loss.
"Down by 20 entering the fourth quarter, I was extremely proud of the girls' efforts to get back into the game," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink.
Alexa Dalton led Concrete with nine points, 10 steals and three assists, while Hayley Daniels finished with seven points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists.
"We had our fair share of opportunities, missing multiple lay-ins and free throws," Rensink said. "We will continue to work in those areas, as the girls are striving to get better."
The Lions are 1-6.
Boys' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 60,
Black Hills Wolves 37
TUMWATER — The Seahawks made the most of a long road trip as they returned home with a nonconference victory.
"The boys played good defense and we got to go against a different defense all game," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "It was a good game for the boys and a long bus ride."
Davis Fogle led the Seahawks with 23 points, 18 of which came in the first half, while Jacob Hayes finished with nine points.
Anacortes is 6-0.
Squalicum Storm 49,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 43
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers were edged by the Storm in the Northwest Conference game.
"It was a competitive and close game," Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton said. "On three occasions during the game, we had bad stretches where Squalicum was able to build a seven- to 10-point lead. We battled back each time but weren't quite able to catch up in the end."
Squalicum led 21-20 at halftime.
Dutton said his squad needs to work on being more consistent throughout the game.
"An area that hurt us was free-throw shooting as we were just 8-for-19 from the line," he said.
Burlington-Edison was led by Blaine Granberg and Bennett Howe, who each finished with 12 points.
With the loss, the Tigers are 1-4 in conference and 1-5 overall.
Tulalip Heritage Hawks 61
Concrete Lions 18
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to the Eagles in the nonleague game and go to 0-7 this season.
"Execution has just got to be our hyper focus moving forward," said Concrete coach Levi Stewart. "We have the guys to turn this around, but have to eliminate careless mistakes."
Concrete's Adam Culver had nine points, while Andrew Cate finished with seven.
