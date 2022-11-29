Newsroom
LA CONNER — A new era began Monday night for the La Conner High School girls' basketball program as Joe Harper took to the sidelines, replacing longtime coach Scott Novak.
Harper's squad didn't miss a beat as it got past Squalicum 50-27 in a nonleague game.
Ellie Marble led the Braves with 19 points and 18 rebounds.
La Conner's Josie Harper drained three 3-pointers as part of her 17 points, while Makayla Herrera had eight points and nine rebounds.
Kamiak Knights 79,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 30
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs had a rough start to the season, falling to the Knights in a nonconference game.
Mount Vernon scored in double digits in only the second quarter and trailed 37-17 at halftime.
Malia Garcia led the Bulldogs with 15 points.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
