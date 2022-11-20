SEATTLE — The Stanwood football team ran into a most impressive opponent in the 3A state playoffs Saturday, bringing an end to the Spartans' exceptional season.
No. 3-seeded O'Dea utilized the skills of highly regarded tailback Jason Brown and defeated Stanwood, 42-21, in a state quarterfinal at a chilly Memorial Stadium.
The No. 11-seeded Spartans finished 10-2. It was Stanwood's best season since 1996, when the Spartans reached the state semifinals.
Senior fullback Ryder Bumgarner scored three touchdowns and rushed for 189 yards for the Spartans, and he also had 38 yards passing when injuries forced Stanwood was forced to use him at quarterback.
But Brown scored five touchdowns and ran for 191 yards as the Fighting Irish (10-1) fought off an early deficit, scored 35 consecutive points and earned a spot in the state semifinals against their Metro League rival Eastside Catholic.
Stanwood got off to the best possible start in the game Saturday, as Bumgarner ran 65 yards for his first touchdown in the third minute of the game.
O'Dea answered quickly, however, as Brown took a handoff and sprinted 59 yards to tie the game, 7-7. The 4-play, 85-yard drive would be the first of five consecutive scoring drives by the Fighting Irish.
Those touchdowns included an 11-yard pass from Luke D'Anna to Tucker Ashcraft and a 7-yard run by Brown in the second quarter, as O'Dea took a 21-7 halftime lead.
Brown scored on the Fighting Irish's first drive in the third quarter on a 6-yard run to increase the lead to 28-7. On the ensuing kickoff, Stanwood got a good return to midfield but fumbled, and O'Dea took over at its own 44-yard line.
A pass from D'Anna to Darien Maragh move the ball to the Stanwood 20-yard line, and after a personal foul penalty on the Spartans, Brown scored on a 4-yard run for a 35-7 lead.
Stanwood responded with scoring runs by Bumgarner of 18 and six yards to cut the lead to 35-21 early in the fourth quarter, giving the Spartans renewed life.
But the Fighting Irish essentially put the game out of the reach on their next possession, as Brown ran 8 yards for his fifth touchdown.
Stanwood earned consecutive trips to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
