Pickleball Pavilion
Buy Now

Pickleball players compete in July during the grand opening of Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion and its 10 covered courts will play host to the inaugural Skagit Valley Harvest Tournament.

The tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday on the Skagit Valley College campus, is being organized by Skagit Valley Pickleball to benefit the Skagit Valley College Foundation.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.