MOUNT VERNON — The Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion and its 10 covered courts will play host to the inaugural Skagit Valley Harvest Tournament.
The tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday on the Skagit Valley College campus, is being organized by Skagit Valley Pickleball to benefit the Skagit Valley College Foundation.
With fall weather finally making its presence felt, the facility will be put to good use during the rainy season.
"Having this pavilion is special," said Don Wold, tournament director. "This is our first tournament where it's really going to show the benefits of having that pavilion.
"It's huge. It really is. It is the only pickleball dedicated, covered pavilion in the Northwest. That's why people are coming from all over the region because they want to be able to play in this pavilion. The word has got out there and it's spreading."
The decision to host the tournament came about quickly, and once it did the brackets filled up fast.
"We decided about seven weeks ago to do this fall tournament," Wold said. "We had no idea if we could actually put it together that quickly because it usually takes eight or nine months.
"But we got all the right players and the volunteers and we're ready to go. The committee just made it happen."
Wold said this will be a high-quality tournament in regard to the competition.
"This is much larger than the tournament we had in July, and there are players who are up to the 5.0 level, which is the highest amateur level," he said.
"There is going to be some high-quality pickleball being played over those three days. It's going to be exciting."
There is going to be a lot for spectators to take in.
"It's going to be fun for people," Wold said. "There will be a lot to watch."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.