Concrete High School senior Kassidy Smith's performance for the Lions' volleyball team — as well as her work in the classroom and community — has been honored by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
The WIAA cited Smith's 3.3 GPA and community volunteer work as well as her performance for the volleyball team.
She's serving 96% on the season, a tally that includes a current streak of 33 and five aces. She's first on the squad in digs, with 114 in five matches.
She was one of 12 athletes around the state honored for Week 10 of the prep season.
Anacortes' Kephart signs
Anacortes goalkeeper Ava Kephart will soon be on her way to the Lone Star State.
The Seahawks star has committed to play for St. Edward's College in Austin, Texas.
She'll join the Division II Hilltoppers, who are a relatively new transplant to the Lone Star Conference, having moved there from another conference in 2019.
This year's Hilltoppers squad went 5-5.
Volleyball players commit
Two Anacortes volleyball stars will take their skills to college.
Alyssa Kiser has committed to George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon; fellow Seahawks standout Joey Keltner has committed to Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts.
Kiser is part of a nine-player recruiting class for Division III George Fox that also includes players from Pullman and Olympia. In a statement on the school's website, she said, "It checked off all the boxes of things I was looking for in a school, and when I visited I felt so welcomed by everyone."
George Fox went 5-4 in its most recent, COVID-shortened season.
Keltner, who will become the fifth sibling to play college sports, is headed to a private Christian school outside of Boston that plays Division III mainly in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. The Fighting Scots went 3-3 last season in a COVID-shortened season.
