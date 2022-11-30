Sedro-Woolley High School volleyball player Emery DeJong has been named the Northwest Conference MVP.
DeJong, a senior outside hitter, helped the Cubs to a 13-9 record and a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament.
Burlington-Edison had Lexie Mason make the first team and Mia Whitlock the second team, Sedro-Woolley's Addie Lynn was a second-team pick, and Anacortes' Kendyl Flynn made the second team.
Schnabel earns soccer honor
Anacortes girls' soccer player Claire Schnabel has been named the Northwest 3A/2A Conference Defensive MVP.
Schnable, a senior, was the Seahawks' goalie.
Anacortes' Morgan Berard, Emma Foley and Camryn Kerr earned spots on the first team, while Erin Kennedy was a second-team pick.
Burlington-Edison's Analise Slotemaker, Stephanie Ortiz, Cambria Smith and Liz Cisneros were first-team picks, while Mount Vernon's Jenna Mills and Sedro-Woolley's Kiersten Hendrickson were second-team selections.
Marble league volleyball MVP
La Conner senior Ellie Marble has been named the Northwest 2B/1B League volleyball MVP.
Marble led the Braves to a fourth consecutive Class 2B state title.
La Conner's Makayla Herrera, Morgan Huizenga and Josie Harper made the all-league first team, while Abby Udlock made the second team.
Mount Vernon Christian had Allie Heino make the second team and Rayah Oostra earn honorable mention, while Concrete's Kelsey Edwards made the second team.
La Conner's Suzanne Marble was league coach of the year.
Hurricanes named all-league
Seven Mount Vernon Christian boys' soccer players earned all-Northwest 2B/1B League honors
Ben Rozema and Lucas Millenaar made the first team, Christian Kilvert the second team, and Nick Wyatt, Colby Faber, Ryan Boon and Nathan Symmank were honorable mention.
The seven helped the Hurricanes to a fourth-place finish in the Class 2B/1B State Tournament.
La Conner's Isa Gonzales-Rojas made the first team and Lane Tenborg received honorable mention.
Russell a league soccer MVP
Mount Vernon Christian senior Abby Russell was named the Northwest 2B/1B League girls' soccer MVP.
Five other Hurricanes earned all-league honors — Alexa Brown, Kayla Van Hofwegen, Elly VandenBosch and Emily Russell on the first team, and Grace Van Pelt on the second team.
La Conner's Raegan Lee was named to the second team and Mount Vernon Christian's Mike Russell was league coach of the year.
