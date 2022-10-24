Stanwood freshman Ryan Khoury placed second Saturday at the Wesco 3A cross country championships, leading the Spartans to a second-place team finish.
Khoury had a time of 16 minutes, 48.8 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Arlington Ultralight Airport.
Malcolm Childs also cracked the top 10, placing eighth in 17:46.8.
Stanwood placed five points behind Arlington.
In the girls race, Stanwood placed third behind strong finishes from seniors Lael ten Hoopen and Aubree Carr.
While ten Hoopen was sixth in 20:43.5, Carr was seventh in 20:50.7.
The Spartans run in their district meet this Saturday.
Boys Tennis
The Stanwood doubles team of Morgan Zill and Ethan Eichler placed second Oct. 19 in the Wesco 3A North tournament, earning a spot in this week's district tournament.
The pair's strong Wesco 3A North finished earned them a first-round district tournament bye.
Greyson Pierce placed sixth in singles and will be an alternate for the district tournament.
The doubles team of John Floyd and Braedon Requa and singles player Riley McNicol were eliminated in the first round of the tournament.
Girls Swimming
Ella Hess and Megan McCoy each won two individual events Oct. 18 as Stanwood beat Cascade 124-46.
While Hess won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 41.35 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (6:27.43), McCoy won the 100 freestyle (1:03.29) and the 100 backstroke (1:13.04).
Katelin Hannum and Faith Dilworth also won individual events — Hannum the 50 freestyle in 31.25 and Dillworth the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.32 — while Stanwood took all three relays.
Volleyball
Stanwood 3, Cedarcrest 1
The Panthers defeated the Red Wolves 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19 in in the Wesco 3A match Oct. 19.
"We continue to have ups and downs in our play," Stanwood coach Megan Amundson said. "There are moments of spark, when we are communicating well, trusting each other and staying patient and intentional in rallies, but we continue to try and string those moments together."
Barrett Anderson had 11 kills, two aces and 13 digs for the Spartans (2-10 Wesco, 3-11 overall). Alexandria Thomas had six kills, four blocks, four aces and six digs.
Addison Bowie added three aces, seven digs and 17 assists, while Marleiza Rodriguez Hernandez had four kills and three digs.
Meadowdale 3, Stanwood 1
The Mavericks swept the Spartans in Wesco 3A play Oct. 17 with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-11 victory.
Stanwood was led by Barrett Anderson, who had one ace, four kills and eight digs. Madilynne Heuet added 10 digs, one ace and one assist.
Eliot McDonald had four assists and four digs, and Tessi Mumbuluma had two kills, two assists and one block.
Girls Soccer
The Spartans had one match postponed and another canceled last week because of wildfire smoke.
Stanwood will make up its match against Mountlake Terrace this Wednesday, while its match against Cedarcrest has been canceled.
The Spartans are 3-9 in WesCo 3A play and 3-10 overall.
