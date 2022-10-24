preps

Stanwood freshman Ryan Khoury placed second Saturday at the Wesco 3A cross country championships, leading the Spartans to a second-place team finish.

Khoury had a time of 16 minutes, 48.8 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Arlington Ultralight Airport.

