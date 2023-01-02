Stanwood's Mariah Fulgenzi competes Thursday at the Woolley Women's Tournament in Sedro-Woolley.
The Stanwood High School girls' wrestling team placed 18th on Dec. 29 at the Woolley Women's Tournament in Sedro-Woolley.
The Spartans had two wrestlers finish among the top four of their weight classes in the 32-team tournament
Mariah Fulgenzi was fourth at 140 pounds and Riley Ost fourth at 235.
While Fulgenzi made it as far as the semifinals before taking her first loss, Ost was eliminated from title contention in a quarterfinal-round match.
Boys' Wrestling
The Spartans won the title Dec. 30 in the 30-team Pac Coast Championships in Vancouver.
They scored 204.5 points to get past runner-up Union, which had 202.
Keaton Mayernik led the way to the team title with his runner-up finish in the 132-pound weight class.
Mayernik opened the tournament with four consecutive pins, then beat Noah Koyama of Union 6-0 in a semifinal. In the finals, Mayernik fell to Mitchell Neiner of South Kitsap 12-4.
Stanwood's Bryan Roodzant was third at 120 pounds, Tyler Rhue third at 138 pounds, Elijah Fleck fourth at 195 and Mason Ferguson fifth at 195.
Boys' Basketball
The Spartans beat Lincoln 60-43 in a nonconference game Dec. 28.
Stanwood is 7-1.
