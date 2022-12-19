The Stanwood High School boys' wrestling team won the title Dec. 17 at the Graham Morin Memorial Tournament in Bellingham.
The Spartans had 198 points to finish ahead of runner-up Arlington (175) in the 18-team tournament.
Bryan Roodzant (120 pounds), Keaton Mayernik (132), Tyler Rhue (138) and Mason Ferguson (195) won titles for Stanwood.
Aven Andersen was second at 113, Lane Ovenell second at 145 and Ryder Bumgarner third at 182.
Stanwood 60, Marysville-Pilchuck 21
The Spartans won the WesCo dual meet on Dec. 15.
GIRLS' WRESTLING
The Spartans placed seventh Dec. 17 in the 30-team Santa Slam in Kirkland.
Mariah Fulgenzi finished as runner-up in the 140-pound division and Riley Ost was runner-up at 235.
Katana Karasti was fifth at 145, Laela Ridgeway tied for sixth at 115 pounds, Makayla Finch tied for fourth at 170, Signe Cairus tied for sixth at 120 and Jasia Zaffarano tied for eighth at 120.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Stanwood 76, Edmonds-Woodway 45
John Floyd scored 18 points on Dec. 16 as the Spartans won the WesCo game.
Max Mayo had 15 points and Owen Thayer 13.
Stanwood is 3-1 in WesCo play and 5-1 overall.
Mountlake Terrace 64, Stanwood 57
The Spartans fell to Mountlake Terrace in the Dec. 13 WesCo game.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Stanwood 64, Edmonds-Woodway 29
Ellalee Wortham scored 16 points on Dec. 16 as the Spartans won the WesCo game.
Vivienne Berrett and Grace Walker each had 14 points.
Stanwood is 4-0 in WesCo play and 7-1 overall.
Stanwood 68, Ferndale 57
The Spartans beat the Golden Eagles in a nonconference game Dec. 14.
Berrett and Ellalee Wortham each had 18 points, while Chloe Santeford chipped in 15.
Stanwood 70, Mountlake Terrace 26
The Spartans had four players score in double figures Dec. 12 on the way to the WesCo win.
Walker had 18 points, Tatum Brager and Jazmyn Legg 12 each, and Santeford 11.
BOYS' SWIMMING
The Spartans beat Monroe 122-21 in a WesCo meet Dec. 15.
