RC cars race around the track Friday at the NORA Skagit River Raceway in Burlington. The track hosted racers from throughout the Pacific Northwest for the Westside Challenge, a weekend long event on the Northwest Championship Tour.
RC racer Jordan Galisky works on his e-buggy Friday between races during the Westside Challenge at the NORA Skagit River Raceway in Burlington. Galisky, a Vancouver, B.C., resident, has been racing RC cars for five years.
BURLINGTON — Dirt flew Friday from the back tires of radio-controlled cars at the 13th running of the Westside Challenge at NORA Skagit River Raceway.
This event, which is also the fifth round of the Northwest Championship Tour, brought together racers from states along the West Coast to race their RC cars.
"I got into it at a really young age because of my dad. It was a father-son thing for many, many years," Tyler Jones, one of NORA's 2022 off-road directors, said. "We started at the park where we're at now when I was about 7 years old."
Jones is also the announcer for local races.
"I have turned away from racing, to a point, to call races because the battles that are being put down on the track, whether it be in dirt off-road or dirt oval. The battles are what get me excited to call out the battles on the microphone," Jones said.
The Westside Challenge is conducted in collaboration between the NORA track and the Northwest Championship Tour.
Though mainly based in Washington, Northwest Championship Tour events draw in racers from throughout the country.
"We've got people from California, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and the east side of the mountains," Jones said.
The Westside Challenge kicked off Friday and will run through Sunday.
Friday consisted of open and controlled practices, Saturday will consist of qualifying races and Sunday will feature the main races.
Two classes of cars are being raced throughout the weekend — nitro off-road and electric off-road. There are four types of nitro races and 10 types of electric races.
At regular NORA club races, a turnout of 60 to 80 can be expected. However, the Westside Challenge was likely to have about 200 enter.
"Most importantly, you're out there with your friends and family," Jones said. "You make a lot of close friends, you meet people that can be by your side and support you through real life versus RC car friendships, you know?"
