svh-202208xx-news-RC-Race-1.jpg
Buy Now

RC cars race around the track Friday at the NORA Skagit River Raceway in Burlington. The track hosted racers from throughout the Pacific Northwest for the Westside Challenge, a weekend long event on the Northwest Championship Tour.

BURLINGTON — Dirt flew Friday from the back tires of radio-controlled cars at the 13th running of the Westside Challenge at NORA Skagit River Raceway.

This event, which is also the fifth round of the Northwest Championship Tour, brought together racers from states along the West Coast to race their RC cars. 

svh-202208xx-news-RC-Race-2.jpg
Buy Now

An RC driver looks toward the track Friday during the Westside Challenge at the NORA Skagit River Raceway in Burlington.
svh-202208xx-news-RC-Race-3.jpg
Buy Now

An RC car flies through the air Friday after going over a jump at the NORA Skagit River Raceway in Burlington.
svh-202208xx-news-RC-Race-4.jpg
Buy Now

RC cars fly through the air Friday at the NORA Skagit River Raceway in Burlington.
svh-202208xx-news-RC-Race-7.jpg
Buy Now

RC racer Jordan Galisky drives his car around the track Friday during the Westside Challenge at the NORA Skagit River Raceway in Burlington.
svh-202208xx-news-RC-Race-5.jpg
Buy Now

RC racer Jordan Galisky works on his e-buggy Friday between races during the Westside Challenge at the NORA Skagit River Raceway in Burlington. Galisky, a Vancouver, B.C., resident, has been racing RC cars for five years.

— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.