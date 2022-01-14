SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A plastic film recycling program involving several local Lions Clubs is drawing to a close.
The clubs participated in the NexTrex program Bags-to-Benches in which groups collecting at least 500 pounds of eligible plastics in six months will receive a composite bench to place on public property.
Mission accomplished as the Sedro-Woolley and Burlington clubs get set to end collecting plastics by the end of this month.
“It is sad for us to have to quit the collection,” said Carol Torset, Lions Club Zone 2 Chair and a Sedro-Woolley club member. “We thank Fred Meyer for working with us and for taking more than 200 pounds of bagged plastic each week. I think we inundated them a bit. They were great partners to work with on this project.”
While the Sedro-Woolley and Burlington clubs have qualified for their first benches, Burlington has already secured its second bench while Sedro-Woolley is about two weeks away.
Decisions on exactly where the respective benches will be placed is ongoing.
Torset said it was a great project to be involved with, and while it was labor intensive it was worth it.
“We have saved over a ton of recyclable plastic in our communities,” she said. “And within about four to six weeks our benches will arrive ready to be put in our communities.”
In a friendly competition to see who could collect the first 500 pounds of recyclable plastics first, Burlington’s club emerged victorious.
“Burlington Lions won the competition,” said Torset. “Concrete Lions are still collecting for their bench, but are close to finishing.”
