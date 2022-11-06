PASCO — The Anacortes High School girls' cross country team placed second Saturday at the Class 2A State Championships.
The Seahawks finished behind Northwest Conference rival Sehome for the second consecutive year. Anacortes was eight points behind Sehome this year and one point behind the Mariners in 2021.
Anacortes was led to the strong team finish by Jessica Frydenlund.
The senior, who won the 2A race in 2021, placed second to Logan Hofstee of East Valley High of Spokane.
Frydenlund had a time of 18 minutes, 23.80 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Sun Willows Golf Course. She was three seconds behind Hofstee.
In 2021, Hofstee finished second to Frydenlund.
The Seahawks also had Carolyn Chambers place sixth (19:20.80) and Casey Lemrick 11th (19:44.80).
Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty also cracked the top 20, placing 18th in 19:57.80.
Todd Montgomery of Sedro-Woolley was the top Skagit County runner in the 2A boys' race, placing 34th in 17:07.90.
In the 3A girls' race, Mount Vernon's Leila Stampanoni led her team with a 64th-place finish.
In the 2B/1B races, Mount Vernon Christian's Isaac Betz was 49th among boys and Evangeline Fikkert was 22nd among girls.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Crosspoint Academy Warriors 1
SAMMAMISH — The Hurricanes scored two second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie and win their third consecutive Bi-District 2B/1B Tournament title.
One minute after Crosspoint tied the score at 1, Alexa Brown scored off a Callie Russell assist to put the Hurricanes back in the lead.
Abby Russell followed up with an insurance goal.
"I’m most proud of the girls for not losing composure after Crosspoint tied it up," Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell said. "Our mental strength this year had been such a boon for us, which was highlighted by our response to their goal within the next minute."
Mount Vernon Christian's first goal was scored in the second minute by Emily Russell off an assist from Abby Russell.
The Hurricanes now move on to the Class 2B/1B State Tournament.
Girls' Swimming
Northwest 2A District Championships
ANACORTES — Anacortes handily won the team title in the 11-team meet.
The Seahawks amassed 332 points, while runner-up Sehome finished with 184.
Anacortes senior Lindsay Brown won titles in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 11.25 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.01), while also swimming legs of winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Anacortes also had titles from Sabine Hambleton (100 freestyle, 56.51), Hailey Claridge (100 backstroke, 1:02.31), Annaly Ellis (200 freestyle, 2:04.79) and its 400 freestyle relay team.
The Seahawks' Fiona Watkins was second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.93) and second in the 100 freestyle (58.01), while Ellis was second in the 500 freestyle (5:32.61).
Burlington-Edison's Suhani Karwal had a pair of third-place finishes (200 individual medley in 2:27.28 and 500 freestyle in 5:46.99), while Sedro-Woolley's Heather Santangelo was third in the 200 freestyle (2:08.65) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.23).
Northwest 3A District Championships
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Kathryn Lewis finished sixth in a pair of individual events.
The senior was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.87) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.31).
Mount Vernon's 200 medley relay team placed seventh and its 200 freestyle relay team was sixth.
As a team, the Bulldogs placed eighth in the 16-team meet.
