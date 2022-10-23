LAKEWOOD — The Anacortes High School girls' soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday, beating Lakewood 7-0 in a Northwest Conference match.
The Seahawks are 3-2-3 in conference and 6-3-4 overall.
The Seahawks had two goals from Erin Kennedy, and a goal apiece from Jordan Zaharris, Charlotte Santos, Camryn Kerr, Claire Schnabel and Emma Foley.
Coach Gretchen Hanson said the team had strong play by senior right back Ashlee Long, junior right back Tatum Olsen, junior midfielder Aleena Aipperspach and junior forward Faye Lopez.
Lynden Lions 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs suffered their fourth consecutive Northwest Conference loss.
"We weren’t able to create the offensive pressure we would’ve liked to but our defense had a strong game dealing with an aggressive Lions offense," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said.
Sakuma said Peyton Ruth and Cruz Trevithick played well on the defensive end, while Thalia Carreon and Zoey Bacus fought hard to hold possession in the midfield.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-6 in conference play and 4-7-1 overall.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers suffered their first Northwest Conference loss.
Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Mariners held the edge in the second half.
"It was a disappointing loss for us, but we are going to regroup for our final regular season game on Tuesday against Sedro-Woolley," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said.
Kuttel said Kira Mackay played well in goal, making several key saves.
Liz Cisneros had Burlington-Edison's lone goal.
The Tigers are 5-1-2 in conference and 8-2-4 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 2,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs lost to the Golden Eagles in the Northwest Conference match.
Mount Vernon is 3-3-2 in conference and 4-6-3 overall.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 8,
Cedar Park Christian 0
LYNNWOOD — Eli Sanchez and Ben Rozema each scored twice as the Hurricanes beat the Lions.
Mount Vernon Christian had single goals from Cody DeVlieger, Oliver Ness, Lucas Millenaar, and Logan Mounts.
They were the first varsity goals for Mounts and Sanchez.
Mount Vernon Christian, a winner of four straight, is 8-3-1.
