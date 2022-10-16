BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team finished as runner-up Saturday in the 12-team Burlington-Edison Invitational.
The Tigers finished second to defending Class 2A champion Columbia River.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY... An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Northwest Clean Air Agency Southwest Clean Air Agency until 11 AM PDT Monday. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished during this period. Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities. For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team finished as runner-up Saturday in the 12-team Burlington-Edison Invitational.
The Tigers finished second to defending Class 2A champion Columbia River.
In the tournament, Burlington-Edison's Lexie Mason had 44 kills, Mia Whitlock 32 kills, Annika Mason 29 kills, and Clara Bowser 23 kills and 11 of her team's 49 aces.
Adria Ray had 119 assists and Brooke Tyler had 69 digs.
La Conner participated in only two rounds of pool play in the tournament.
It lost to Columbia River 25-13, 25-13 and Nooksack Valley 25-20, 25-22, and split with Lynden 23-25, 25-18 and Lynden Christian 23-25, 25-23.
The Braves' Ellie Marble had 48 kills, 74 digs and made good on 98% of her serves, while Abby Udlock had 58 assists.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Crosspoint Academy Warriors 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes improved to 11-2 with the 26-24, 25-20, 25-10 nonleague win.
Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino had seven kills and five blocks, Emerson Hoksbergen five kills, and Andi Ware four kills and four aces.
"I thought our team was able to make some things happen today which allowed us to get our game going again," Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble said. "We are starting to think about our postseason and a game like this is great preparation for that. I thought our girls were able to show fight all day and I was pleased with their playing"
Boys' Tennis
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes' Colton Hong and Burlington-Edison's Spencer Betz remained alive in the singles bracket.
Each split a pair of matches on the tournament's second day.
While Hong beat Lynden's Andrew Hoekema 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 before losing to Sehome's Nathan Gruman in the semifinals 6-1, 6-2, Hong lost to Bellingham's Jacob Kuhn 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 before beating Anacortes' Andrew VanEgdom 6-1, 7-5.
Hong and Betz play each other Monday.
In doubles, the Anacortes teams of Fletcher Olson-Sam Davis and Matthew Rutz-Sawyer Nichols won quarterfinal-round matches before falling in the semifinals.
Olson and Davis won 6-1, 6-2 before losing 6-1, 6-2, and Rutz and Nichols won 6-1, 6-2 before losing 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
The two teams return to action Monday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.