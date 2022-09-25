BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team picked up a nonconference win Saturday against Ellensburg.
The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 12-25, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25.
"Despite a very slow start, we were able to overcome some very tight sets and get the win," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.
The Tigers' Lexie Mason had 17 kills, Mia Whitlock 16 kills, Adria Ray 36 assists and 12 digs, and Brooke Tyler and Lexie Mason 10 digs apiece.
Burlington-Edison is 5-1.
Cross Country
Three Course Challenge
WARRENTON, Ore. — Anacortes senior Jessica Frydenlund placed second in her race as the Seahawks had a good showing in the event.
Frydenlund had a time of 20 minutes, 33 seconds in the 5,000-meter Hard Course girls' race, placing 16 seconds behind an Oregon runner.
Teammate Carolyn Chambers was 10th in the 129-runner field (23:13).
In the 5,000-meter Moderate Course girls' race, Anacortes' Casey Lemrick was second (21:52), Abigail Goodwin third (22:01) and Dylan Willingham 10th (23:05), while in the 4,300-meter Easy Course girls' race Lucy Lemrick was sixth (19:15) and Riley Boxx was seventh (19:17).
In the 5,000-meter Moderate Course boys' race, Wolfie Strohschein was 10th (18:59), while in the 4,300-meter Easy Course boys' race Dylan Rowell was fourth (16:04) and Maverick Ball 10th (16:32).
King's Cross Invitational
SHORELINE — Mount Vernon Christian's Evangeline Fikkert placed eighth in the three-mile Red girls' race to lead her team to a fourth-place finish in the six-team field.
The freshman had a time of 22 minutes, 53.61 seconds.
Isaac Betz led his Mount Vernon Christian boys' team with a 20th-place finish in the Red boys' race (18:48.43).
