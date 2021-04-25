Madelyn Requa was 4-for-4 with two triples, four runs scored and a double as the Sedro-Woolley High School softball team prevailed Saturday over Anacortes 11-2.
Mabel Gahan was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI and Kiah Trammell went 2-for-2 with two runs, three RBI and a triple as the Cubs improved to 8-1.
Alyssa Mercer struck out five batters in seven innings and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Anacortes' record dropped to 4-4.
Boys' Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 4,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3
Overtime
EASTSOUND — Down two goals early, the Hurricane stormed back for the tie before the Vikings got the game-winner in overtime.
Ben Rozema, Nathan Schmaus and Jacob Hays scored for the Hurricanes (2-2).
Cedar Park Christian Lions 3,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Lions earned the shutout to send the Braves to 1-3-1 overall.
Volleyball
Orcas island Vikings 3,
Concrete Lions 2
CONCRETE — Kylie Clark had five kills and was 14-of-14 serving for the Lions and Sierra Rensink was 20-of-21 serving with four blocks, four kills and 11 assists, but the Vikings prevailed 17-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-10.
Rebekah Rider had seven blocks and three kills for Concrete (1-4) and went 12-of-13 serving. Kassidy Smith was 13-of-13 serving with 19 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.