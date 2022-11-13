MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' soccer team had its season come to close Saturday.
The Hurricanes fell to Highland 1-0 after a penalty kick shootout in a quarterfinal-round match of the Class 2B/1B State Tournament.
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' soccer team had its season come to close Saturday.
The Hurricanes fell to Highland 1-0 after a penalty kick shootout in a quarterfinal-round match of the Class 2B/1B State Tournament.
"We played well, had command of the game but just were not able to put one away," Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell said.
Highland did well against the Hurricanes' top two scorers.
"Credit to Highland, they came to play and didn’t allow us to get our attack going in the final third," Russell said. "They double- and triple-teamed Abby Russell and Alexa Brown anytime they had the ball at their feet."
Highland was the state tournament's No. 7 seed and Mount Vernon Christian its No. 2 seed.
The Hurricanes finish their season 10-5.
Volleyball
Lynden Lions 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers fell to the Lions 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 16-25, 15-3 in the championship match of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Burlington-Edison's Mia Whitlock had 18 kills, Lexie Mason 11 kills, Clara Bowser four aces and 16 digs, and Adria Ray 30 assists and 25 digs.
The Tigers, 18-3, open play Friday in the Class 2A State Tournament in Yakima.
Squalicum Storm 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks' season ended in a loser-out game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Anacortes fell 25-15, 25-22, 26-24.
The Seahawks' Kendyl Flynn had seven kills and 10 assists, Tori Anthony six kills, Pearl McFadyen 10 assists, and Regan Hunt six kills.
Anacortes finishes its season at 7-14.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 2
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Squalicum Storm 0
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs won twice to finish third in the Northwest 2A District Tournament and earn a state tournament berth.
Sedro-Woolley, 13-7, opens Class 2A State Tournament play on Friday in Yakima.
Girls' Swimming
Class 2A/1A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Lindsay Brown had a pair of runner-up finishes on the meet's final day.
The Anacortes senior was second in 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 8.37 seconds and second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.91.
The Seahawks placed high in all three relays — including winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.55 — on their way to a state-runner team finish.
They scored 227 points to finish behind only Sammamish, which had 305.
Besides Brown, Anacortes had four other swimmers compete in championship races.
Sabine Hambleton was third in 100 freestyle, Hailey Claridge fourth in the 100 backstroke, Fiona Watkins fifth in 200 freestyle and sixth in 100 freestyle, and Annaly Ellis sixth in 200 freestyle and seventh in 500 freestyle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.