Mount Vernon Christian Volleyball
Mount Vernon Christian's Kiera Link puts up a block Saturday against Sound Christian Academy.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school volleyball team remained unbeaten Saturday, topping Sound Christian Academy 25-19, 25-7, 25-22.

The Hurricanes (3-0) had six kills from Allie Heino, and four kills and five aces from Kiera Link.

