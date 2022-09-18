Mount Vernon Christian's Kiera Link puts up a block Saturday against Sound Christian Academy.
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school volleyball team remained unbeaten Saturday, topping Sound Christian Academy 25-19, 25-7, 25-22.
The Hurricanes (3-0) had six kills from Allie Heino, and four kills and five aces from Kiera Link.
As a team, Mount Vernon Christian had 14 aces.
"We moved the ball around a lot today again and played a full team game," coach Coach Noel Ruble said. "Our second set was one of our best sets of the year so far. This team pushed hard again today."
Boys' Soccer
La Conner Braves 3,
Concordia Christian Hawks 0
LA CONNER — The Braves scored three second-half goals on the way to picking up their first win of the season.
La Conner (1-4) had goals from Logan Burks, Samuel Williams and Isa Gonzales-Rojas.
Finn Hakenson posted the shutout in goal.
Cross Country
Carl Westling Invitational
LANGLEY — Mount Vernon Christian's Evangeline Fikkert finished 33rd in the Division 2 girls' race.
The freshman completed the 5,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 21.99 seconds.
In the Division 2 boys' race, sophomore Isaac Betz was the Hurricanes' top finisher. He placed 59th in 19:17.20.
