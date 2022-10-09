OLYMPIA — The La Conner High School volleyball team won a title Saturday at the Olympia Tournament.
The Braves went 3-0 in championship round play to take the Silver Division title.
They beat Sequim 25-18, 25-22, Capitol 25-21, 25-19 and Central Kitsap 25-18, 25-5.
The three wins came after the Braves went 1-2 in pool play.
"It was such a great challenging day for our team and I was so proud of the way they played," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "We made some lineup changes and they had very positive results. Our team improved with every set and it showed."
Ellie Marble had 64 kills, 86 digs and went 65/66 serving with six aces, Abby Udlock had 101 assists, Morgan Huizenga had 29 kills and 57 digs, and Makayla Herrera had 28 kills, 38 digs and eight blocks
"Ellie was solid for us the entire day, her defense was a huge part of our success," Suzanne Marble said. "Both she and Makayla Herrera stepped up and led the team today. I am so proud of our girls and how they came together and had fun against some big strong teams."
Cross Country
Hole in the Wall Invitational
LAKEWOOD — Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund placed third in the girls' Elite race.
The senior had a time of 17 minutes, 38.7 seconds on the 5,000-meter course to help her team to a ninth-place finish in the 19-team field.
Teammates Carolyn Chambers was 35th (19:02.5) and Casey Lemrick 56th (19:28.7).
In the 40-team girls' Silver race, Mount Vernon placed first and Sedro-Woolley 21st.
Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty was seventh (19:39.8), while Mount Vernon's Ava Rifenbury was 21st (20:46.4).
In the boys' Silver race, Sedro-Woolley placed 10th behind a seventh-place finish by Todd Montgomery (16:45.5).
Mountain Loop Invitational
GRANITE FALLS — Mount Vernon Christian's Evangeline Fikkert placed 17th in the girls' race.
The freshman had a time of 23 minutes, 34.12 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
Freshman Joshua Toner was the top Hurricanes runner in the boys' race, placing 40th in 21:53.36.
Mount Vernon Christian placed fourth among seven teams in the boys' race, and sixth among six teams in the girls' race.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 4,
Coupeville Wolves 2
COUPEVILLE — Lucas Millenaar scored twice to break a 2-2 tie and give the Hurricanes the win.
Millenaar scored in the 32nd minute unassisted, then again in the 48th minute off an assist from Ben Rozema.
Rozema and Cody DeVlieger had the Hurricanes' other two goals.
Mount Vernon Christian is 5-3-1.
Football
Crescent Loggers 30,
Concrete Lions 12
JOYCE — The Lions fell to 0-5.
