EDMONDS — Mount Vernon High School wrestler Ryan Wilson posted a runner-up finish Saturday at the Edmonds Invitational.
Wilson placed second in the 145-pound division, losing only to Orting's Apollo Cruz 4-1 in the title match.
Wilson made it to the finals by winning his first three matches — two by fall and one by a 15-0 technical fall.
Anacortes had eight wrestlers place among in the top eight on the way to a fifth-place finish in the 32-team tournament.
The Seahawks were led by third-place finishes from Talin Kerr (120), James Freidrichs (160) and Rylin Lane (170).
Sedro-Woolley's top finisher was Koe Greenough, who was fifth at 126 pounds.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 60,
Mariner Marauders 56
MOUNT VERNON — Malia Garcia scored 27 points as the Bulldogs won the nonconference game.
Mount Vernon, 1-2, also had 17 points from Tenaya Taylor.
“The girls really executed our game plan,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “I am so happy for them because they have worked really hard this week. To see that effort pay off tonight was awesome.”
South Whidbey Falcons 44,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 29
LANGLEY — The Cubs fell to 0-2 with the nonconference loss.
Sedro-Woolley's Paige Bahr, Lilly Swenson and Sophia Martin each scored seven points.
Crescent Loggers 58,
Concrete Lions 32
JOYCE — With six players out six, the Lions were hampered in their nonleague game against the Loggers.
Hayley Daniels scored 18 points for Concrete. She was 10-of-13 from the free-throw line, made two 3-pointers and had four steals.
Teammate Kylie Selin had five points, six rebounds and six steals.
The Lions are 1-1.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 71,
Mariner Marauders 54
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs beat the Marauders to improve to 2-0.
Quinn Swanson scored 34 points for Mount Vernon, while Notah Edwards had 14 and Matthew Cole 10.
The Bulldogs played strong defensively, allowing only 16 points in the first half.
"I'm very pleased with our communication and attention to detail defensively," coach Brett Farrar said.
Moses Lake Academy Lions 52,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 48
MOSES LAKE — Hurricanes fell to 1-1 with the nonleague loss.
Moses Lake Christian made seven 3-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter.
Billy DeJong scored 29 points for Hurricanes.
Meadowdale Mavericks 58,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 55
LYNNWOOD — The Cubs came from 15 points behind in the third quarter to make a game of it against the Mustangs.
"Our guys kept believing and kept fighting to the very end, Cubs coach Ethan Brown said. "We might have lost tonight but we got better."
Sedro-Woolley, 1-1, had Conner Cox score 18 points and Ethan DeJong 12.
Anacortes Seahawks 70,
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 58
ANACORTES — The Seahawks won for the second time in as many nights.
"You could tell it was a 3 o'clock game on Saturday after both teams played late Friday night," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "But we executed when we needed to."
Anacortes' Davis Fogle had 24 points and Jacob Hayes 12.
The Seahawks are 2-0.
Crescent Loggers 54,
Concrete Lions 29
JOYCE — The Lions fell to 0-2 with the nonleague loss to the Loggers.
Concrete's Adam Culver had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
