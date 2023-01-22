MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team lost a late lead Saturday on the way to falling to Shoreline 67-64.
Skagit Valley had a 10-point lead with eight minutes left in the game.
“Very disappointing loss. We were in total control and just like the past few games we made some really bad mental errors on offense and defense," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
Skagit Valley's Josiah Miller had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Jarron Quarles had 10 points.
The Cardinals are 1-3 in Northwest Athletic Conference North Region play and 13-6 overall.
Women's Basketball
Shoreline Dolphins 64,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 44
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals had a rough time with the Dolphins in the NWAC North Region game.
Skagit Valley shot 21% from the field and had trouble with Shoreline's pressing man-to-man defense.
"Too many simple mistakes that we need to clean up and get back to our fundamentals," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.
The Cardinals' Sarah Cook had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Kailyn Allison had 12 points.
Skagit Valley is 2-2 in region play and 9-9 overall.
