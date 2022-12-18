Cardinals

ALBANY, Oregon — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team fell Saturday to Columbia Basin 97-92 in overtime in a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover game.

Skagit Valley trailed by 18 points in the first half, but tied the game on two free throws by Hodges Flemming with four seconds to play.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.