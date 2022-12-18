ALBANY, Oregon — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team fell Saturday to Columbia Basin 97-92 in overtime in a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover game.
Skagit Valley trailed by 18 points in the first half, but tied the game on two free throws by Hodges Flemming with four seconds to play.
Flemming finished with 29 points, Damani Green with 23, Aris Kalala with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jarron Quarles with 11 points.
“We had our worst half of the year in the first half giving up 55 points and allowing them to shoot 64% from the field while we had 13 turnovers. We really battled in the 2nd half holding them to 25 points and 27% shooting in regulation," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
The Cardinals are 9-3.
Women's Basketball
Umpqua RiverHawks 57,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 54
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals fell to the unbeaten RiverHawks in a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament game.
Skagit Valley held Umpqua to 30 points under its season average.
"The defense stepped up big," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said. "We full-court pressed and played good man-to-man defense on their post players. Our defense caused 30 turnovers for them."
Skagit Valley's Sarah Cook had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Kailyn Allison had 18 points and Liv Tjoelker 13.
