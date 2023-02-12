BREMERTON — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team led from start to finish Saturday in beating Olympic 50-30.
The Cardinals started the game with a 7-0 scoring run with the help of a trapping defense, then held the Rangers to 18% shooting for the game.
"Most of game (we) took quality shots and limited their second-chance points with great rebounding," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.
Skagit Valley's Sarah Cook had 13 points and 10 points, Liv Tjoelker 10 points, and Kailyn Allison 13 points.
The Cardinals are 7-2 in Northwest Athletic Conference North Region play and 15-4 overall.
They are tied for first place in the North Region standings with Shoreline and Peninsula.
Women's Basketball
Olympic Rangers 104,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 63
BREMERTON — The Cardinals were no match for the Rangers.
Skagit Valley's Damani Green had 24 points, and Josiah Miller 21 points and eight rebounds, but no other Cardinals player had more than six points.
Skagit Valley is 3-6 in NWAC North Region play and 15-9 overall.
