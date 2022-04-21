...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College has a new men's soccer coach.
The college announced Wednesday that Richard Henderson has been hired to lead the program.
According to a news release from the school, Henderson has played soccer professionally, and has coached at the club, youth, high school, college and semiprofessional levels.
"I am very excited and honored to be the men's head soccer coach at Skagit Valley College. The program has a rich soccer history that I plan to continue,” Henderson said in the release. “The college mission, vision, and values are in alignment with my own, and I believe this is an ideal place to develop a winning program that excites the community and generates interest from all over the world."
Henderson played professionally in Scotland with the Raith Rovers and the Arbroath Football Club after playing in college at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
He holds licenses and certifications from the Scottish Football Association, U.S. Soccer Federation and U.S. Futsal.
Henderson led Sehome High School in Bellingham to the Class 2A state title in 2019. He has also won outdoor and indoor titles in Washington state semiprofessional leagues, the Washington Inland Soccer League (WISL) and the Evergreen Premiere League (EPLWA), according to the release.
"We are thrilled to have Richard join our SVC family and to lead our soccer program,” Director of Athletics Mitch Freeman said in the release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will continue to elevate our men's soccer program and college. We look forward to working with him as we add to the championship legacy of SVC soccer."
Skagit Valley College has won 12 Northwest Athletic Conference titles, the last in 2003.
