Skagit Valley College's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday included a free breakfast, community service projects, a donation drive and basketball clinics.
Amanda Wells, the college's student equity and inclusion specialist, said the school has hosted Day of Service events in the past — sometimes during the week of MLK Day and sometimes during Black History Month.
This year, the staff wanted the Day of Service to be on MLK Day.
“The purpose of it is to have that day off to provide service to your community,” Wells said.
Community service activities
Participants took part in projects such as a campus clean-up, crocheting blankets to give to shelters, creating hygiene kits, decorating bags for Meals on Wheels and making Valentine’s Day cards for children in the hospital.
“There are children in the hospital that might not get to participate in their classroom celebrations for (Valentine’s Day),” Wells said. “So I want to make sure we can give back to them as they’re sick and healing in the hospital and make them feel included on that holiday.”
Lan Nelson was one of those crafting Valentine’s Day cards.
She said the dental office where she works tries to do a community service activity each year on MLK Day. Her office manager chose Skagit Valley College's event this year because of the multiple activities offered.
“It’s really community-based and I’ve seen different types of people here as far as students, community members, faculty members,” Nelson said. “It seems like a very safe, educational opportunity.”
The college collected donations last week to distribute to those in need. The donation drive included hygiene products, nonperishable food items and linens in any condition.
“All of the clothing donations we are getting in will go to Niko’s Closet,” Wells said. “Our community experienced tragedy over winter break when one of our students died by suicide. Niko’s closet is a clothing pantry that was established in their honor to provide clothing to students that don’t have clothing at home that corresponds to their gender identity.”
Wells said worn-out clothes or blankets will be taken to animal shelters to use as blankets.
As for hygiene kits, she said the college has about 100 kits to distribute to the community. The plan is to give them to the YMCA Oasis Teen Shelter in Mount Vernon and at least two other homeless shelters in Skagit County.
Basketball clinics
The Skagit Valley College men's and women’s basketball teams took this Day of Service as an opportunity to coach children at basketball clinics.
At first, one clinic was planned with a maximum of 40 participants. However, Wells said that sign-ups came rolling in as soon as she posted the form and more than 110 children wanted to participate.
To avoid turning kids away, two clinics were offered at different times of the day.
Head coaches Carl Howell and Deb Castle spent their day in Dave DuVall Pavilion supervising the clinics. They said it’s important to participate in MLK Day activities, and they encourage their players to honor King.
“Especially for us in men’s basketball, we have a lot of African American players, and so I think it’s important for them to give back on this day,” said Howell.
Kids dribbling basketballs filled the gym during both sessions. Each child was assigned to a group based on their age and rotated between stations to learn skills such as ball handling and shooting.
“The men’s and women’s teams are both here and they’re doing what they should do,” Castle said. “Carl and I have turned it over to them to learn teaching skills and the fundamentals and be able to share their passion with these kids.”
Aristote Kalala, a freshman on the men's basketball team, said the kids he worked with were eager to learn.
Kalala ran the shooting station and said kids listened to his instructions and seemed to improve as they moved through the clinic.
Hannah Sayer, a freshman on the women's team, agreed.
"They're all getting a lot better, from the start to the end," she said.
Both Sayer and Kalala said they wanted to volunteer for the clinics because of King's values, and to give back in his honor.
"I think it's important because he was fighting for us," Sayer said. "We're able to talk to the kids and say 'we're participating for him.'"
