svh-202211xx-sports-MBB-SVC-vs-NWIC-1.jpg
Skagit Valley College's Omari Maulana makes a pass Friday during a game against Northwest Indian College. Skagit Valley College won, 102-69.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team opened its Turkey Tournament on Friday with a win.

The Cardinals beat Northwest Indian College 102-69 to improve to 4-0 this season.


