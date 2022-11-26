Skagit Valley College's Omari Maulana makes a pass Friday during a game against Northwest Indian College. Skagit Valley College won, 102-69.
MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team opened its Turkey Tournament on Friday with a win.
The Cardinals beat Northwest Indian College 102-69 to improve to 4-0 this season.
Despite the one-sided final score, Northwest Indian College led early.
It was ahead 10-8 about four minutes into the game when Omari Maulana scored on a layup to tie things up.
The Cardinals then went on a 15-6 scoring run over the next six minutes.
Skagit Valley had six players score in double figures.
Hodges Flemming had 25 points, Maulana 20, Latrell Jones 14, Julius Cain 13, and Aris Kalala and Jarron Quarles 10 each.
Latrell Jones came off the bench to record a team-high seven rebounds, while Flemming had seven assists.
Cardinals were to play Big Bend on Saturday.
