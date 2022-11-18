MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College women's soccer coach Tony Savoy has been named the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region Coach of the Year.
"I was surprised," Savoy said. "But the other coaches in the region voted me in, so it's nice."
The Cardinals advanced into the postseason, where they lost in the opening round of the NWAC Tournament.
The honor comes one year after Savoy led the Cardinals to what was an historic season.
"We've had other seasons where I thought if I was going to get recognition like this, I would have," he said. "Last year was our best year in school history in how far we went and the success we had.
"We hosted a playoff game at home and won it and then advanced to the quarterfinals and finished with six all-stars and three honorable mentions. I didn't get it last year and that left me wondering what it takes to get it."
Well, now Savoy knows.
It could have been his colleagues took notice of a rather thin roster, one that began with 20 and finished with 13 available for the final match.
"This year we finished in second," Savoy said. "But we were kind of hanging on by a thread by the end of the season because of injuries and all that stuff."
He said he didn't change anything this season, deciding to stick with what had been working. And that strategy was predicated on playing solid defense.
Savoy said his squad was defensive-minded, and not necessarily by design.
"We always want to play team defense," he said. "The strength of our team was our defensive mindset. We didn't score a ton of goals. We didn't really have someone who was really dangerous offensively, so we just had to make sure we didn't allow goals ... we weren't going to blow anyone out."
The Cardinals had seven shutouts in their 12 matches.
Savoy was also named coach in 2016.
He didn't win a match in his inaugural season. However, the next year the team qualified for the postseason.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
