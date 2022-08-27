Volleyball
Buy Now

Skagit Valley College's Alyssa Kiser (left) and Faith Barr go up for a block Friday during a game against Walla Walla in Mount Vernon. Skagit Valley College won 3-1.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team opened its season Friday by splitting two matches.

The Cardinals beat Walla Walla and lost to Highline in a pair of four-set matches of the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region Challenge.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.